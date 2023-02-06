NewsLocalCyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses sadness for quake victims in Syria,...

Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses sadness for quake victims in Syria, Turkey

Aftermath Of An Earthquake In Al Atarib, Syria
Aftermath Of An Earthquake In Al Atarib, Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed its sadness for the victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey and said it is ready to contribute to international humanitarian efforts.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Natural disasters do not distinguish people and nationalities,” the Ministry noted in an announcement.

“We stand in solidarity with all those suffering and the families of the victims and we are ready to contribute to the humanitarian efforts of the international community,” it added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
