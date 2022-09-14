Cyprus MFA expresses concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

“The Republic of Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of International Law,” it said.

This week fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday, the Armenian defence ministry said, a day after scores were killed in the deadliest fighting between the neighbours since 2020.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azeri military were killed, each side has said, blaming the other for the renewed fighting, which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: