Cyprus MFA expresses concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. PICTURE WATERMARKED AT SOURCE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” over escalating violent conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry condemned the attack that Azerbaijan unleashed against positions within Armenian territory and urged for a quick descalation.

“The Republic of Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of International Law,” it said.

This week fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday, the Armenian defence ministry said, a day after scores were killed in the deadliest fighting between the neighbours since 2020.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azeri military were killed, each side has said, blaming the other for the renewed fighting, which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
