Cyprus marks cheaper but still very expensive electricity prices 

The average price of electricity consumed by households in Cyprus records a decrease since September 2022 but it is still very expensive.

Especially if compared with that of summer 2020 and the one a few months before Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the average price for residential use for July 2023 is 34.32 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to a report released by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

Two years earlier, that is in July 2020, the average residential price was 16.15 cents a kilowatt-hour. In other words, down by half from today.

Shortly before the first outbreaks of coronavirus in Cyprus in March 2020 a slight decrease in the residential tariff 01 began to be recorded.

This decrease continued until September 2020, when a gradual increase began to be recorded and continued rising rapidly with only a few exceptions. In September 2022 it had risen up to a shocking 40.31 cents per kilowatt hour.

At the same time, CERA data shows that in February 2022 – the month of the Russian invasion in Ukraine – the domestic price was 23.19 cents. And that – by September 2022 – it rocketed to 40.31 cents per kilowatt hour.