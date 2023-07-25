InsiderEconomyCyprus marks cheaper but still very expensive electricity prices 

Cyprus marks cheaper but still very expensive electricity prices 

EAC working to repair fault in electricity supply in Limassol

The average price of electricity consumed by households in Cyprus records a decrease since September 2022 but it is still very expensive.

Especially if compared with that of summer 2020 and the one a few months before Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Philenews reports.

Specifically, the average price for residential use for July 2023 is 34.32 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to a report released by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

Two years earlier, that is in July 2020, the average residential price was 16.15 cents a kilowatt-hour. In other words, down by half from today.

Shortly before the first outbreaks of coronavirus in Cyprus in March 2020 a slight decrease in the residential tariff 01 began to be recorded.

This decrease continued until September 2020, when a gradual increase began to be recorded and continued rising rapidly with only a few exceptions. In September 2022 it had risen up to a shocking 40.31 cents per kilowatt hour.

At the same time, CERA data shows that in February 2022 – the month of the Russian invasion in Ukraine – the domestic price was 23.19 cents. And that – by September 2022 – it rocketed to 40.31 cents per kilowatt hour.

By Annie Charalambous
