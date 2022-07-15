Cyprus marks 48th dark anniversary of July 15 coup

NewsLocalCyprus marks 48th dark anniversary of July 15 coup

Cyprus on Friday marked the 48th dark anniversary of the coup against  President Makarios engineered by the military junta then ruling Greece and their Cypriot collaborators.

The July 15, 1974 coup sparked the illegal invasion of Cyprus by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the divided island.

Air raid sirens sounded all across Cyprus at 8.20am – the time when the coup started – to mark the anniversary.

A memorial service led by Archbishop Chrysostomos is set to take place at the Constantinos and Eleni church in Nicosia to honour the fallen.

Present will be House president Annita Demetriou, political party leaders, government officials and other dignitaries.

Political parties will also hold special events in various towns to commemorate the dead.

The House of Representatives will later hold a special session to denounce the coup and the Turkish invasion and honour those who died during the events.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
