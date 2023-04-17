Cyprus leading proportionate Ukrainian refugees temporary protection status number

Cyprus is proportionatedly the country with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees who were granted termporary protection status in February 2023, according to the latest Eurostat data.

By population analogy, authorities on the island granted protection to 1.1 Ukrainians every 1000 residents, with the second biggest population analogy in the Czech Republic, slotting at 0,9 Ukrainians per 1000 inhabitants.

In absolute numbers, that was 1,035 individuals in February, amongst them 295 children.

Germany was the EU member states that granted temporary protection status to the most Ukrainian refugees in absolute population, that number rising to over 25 thousand people, with Poland at 24,900, the Czezh Republic almost 10 thousand and Romania 8 thousand.

The number of Ukrainian refugees dropped in 19 out of 26 EU member states that provided data. On the contrary, the number rose in Cyprus from 935 in January 2023, to 1,035 in February.

The largest drop was in Poland, down by 3,450 people, Germany, 3 thousand people, the Czech Republic, 2,630 and Romania, 1,035.

The number of Ukrainian refugees showed the greatest rise in Ireland and Finland.

More than one million Ukrainian refugees have been granted temporary protection status in Germany since the start of the war (including 7 thousand minors), with Poland hosting 989 thousand.