Cyprus justice: proposals for express trials, arbitration, Zoom courtroom procedures

Much-needed changes in the island’s ever-slow justice system are planned as from next July through the reform process already on track.

But also through modern, innovative ways proposed by Cyprus Bar Association such as Zoom courtroom procedures that could be recorded rather than steno-graphed.

Head of the Association, Christos Clerides, also told Philenews that the new 2014-2018 regulation recently implemented by the Supreme Court for the resolution of back-logged cases does not really solve the problem.

If the Association’s suggestions are heard, he added, Cyprus will have courts of many speeds – depending on the type of case.

Some 25,000 cases are said to be delayed within the island’s court system and the Association has sent the message that justice delayed is justice denied.

And that it is unacceptable that litigation in Cyprus will usually take six years for the Appeal and 4-7 for first instance cases.

The European Commission has also criticized the member-state’s justice system noting that it faces “serious efficiency problems” as civil, commercial, and administrative cases take a long time to be resolved in the lower courts.