Cyprus-Jordan reaffirm ties during state visit

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan warmly welcomed President Christodoulides in Amman on Tuesday, asserting the strong and amicable relations between the two countries.

As per a statement from the Cyprus Presidency, King Abdullah II officially greeted President Christodoulides at the Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders engaged in a private meeting, with Crown Prince Hussein in attendance. Subsequently, the delegations from both countries held talks.

The King of Jordan highlighted the pride the two countries share in the strong and warm relations and expressed that such meetings provide an opportunity to address any areas that may require improvement.

He further noted that Jordan and Cyprus stand as allies on various issues, recognising President Christodoulides’ previous role as a significant ally in tackling regional challenges.

According to the Presidency, the King welcomed the chance to strengthen their cooperation on political, economic, military, and intelligence levels, and he congratulated President Christodoulides once again on his election, looking forward to a prosperous and exciting future of their collaboration.

President Christodoulides expressed his pleasure and honour to be in Jordan, this time as President of Cyprus, recognising Jordan’s role as a pillar of stability in their neighbourhood amid numerous challenges and opportunities.

He reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations and expressed the determination to enhance them further, highlighting the signing of three Memoranda as a testament to their political will.

The President shared that he always cherishes discussions with the King and the Foreign Minister on regional developments, including the principled position of both countries on a two-state solution concerning the Palestinian issue.

Regarding Syria, President Christodoulides acknowledged Jordan’s burden in handling refugees and stressed the importance of increased support from the international community to address this humanitarian challenge.

The President also expressed Cyprus’s strong support for bolstering EU-Jordan relations, and he extended his gratitude to King Abdullah II for the warm hospitality, making him feel at home in Jordan.

During his visit, President Christodoulides also had a meeting with Prince Hassan bin Talal, brother of the former King of Jordan, Hussein.

Accompanying the President is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry, the Government Spokesman, the Ambassador of the Republic to Jordan, the Director of the Middle East, Gulf and Africa Directorate, the Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, and other officials.