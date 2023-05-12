NewsLocalCyprus, Israel conduct "Agapinor" joint military drill (PHOTOS)

Cyprus, Israel conduct “Agapinor” joint military drill (PHOTOS)

The militaries of Cyprus and Israel conducted a joint exercise between May 7-11.

According to an announcement by the Cypriot National Guard, the “AGAPINOR-2023” exercise which took place in Cyprus, is part of a bilateral cooperation programme between the armed forces of the two countries.

The drill’s objectives included enhancing interoperability, as well as increasing the militaries’ combat and deterrence capabilities.

The forces were involved in various exercise scenarios, including cross-branch exercises of small and medium scale, special and airborne operations, urban warfare, mountain warfare, as well as combat and administrative support exercises.

“The exercise provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences among the participating forces and significantly contributes to the enhancement of personnel’s operational capabilities, and interoperability, and showcases the excellent relationship between the two nations. Such cooperation plays a vital role in strengthening stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region,” the National Guard said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
