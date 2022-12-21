Cyprus is under winter season’s respiratory infections epidemic, hospitals already full

Cyprus, in line with the rest of Europe, is under the winter season’s respiratory infections epidemic and the upcoming holiday gatherings will be a challenge for the island’s health services.

The Health Ministry has already issued a statement with instructions and recommendations on how citizens should protect themselves from viruses.

At the same time, the State Health Services Organisation remains on constant alert as pathology, pulmonology and pediatrics departments at state hospital are full – for over a month, now.

Patients with symptoms of mainly respiratory infections could not be admitted for treatment at Nicosia General Hospital on Tuesday morning since the wards were overcrowded and the day’s discharge certificates had not yet been issued, Philenews reports.

“It is evident that cold weather and co-mingling in enclosed and inadequately ventilated spaces, especially during the winter months, favour the transmission and spread of respiratory viruses,” the Ministry’s statement said.

“It is expected that the gatherings during the Christmas and New Year holidays will probably lead to a new wave of increased cases of influenza, Covid-19, RSV and common cold,” it added.

Therefore, it is essential for the necessary precautionary measures to reduce exposure to these viruses to be taken.