Cyprus is prepared for monkeypox pandemic, says Health Minister

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak and Cyprus is doing its best to prepare for the “new pandemic”.

To start with, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Monday held an emergency wide-ranging meeting focusing on drafting policy on how to confront a possible outbreak in Cyprus where no case has been reported yet.

“Cyprus is prepared for the ‘new pandemic’,” Hadjipantela said before noting that cases in European Union recorded a 30 per cent increase in the past week.

It was decided that, as a first stage, ten beds at the Nicosia general hospital will be assigned for suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox as part of the national management plan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the state health services organisation (Okypy) who presented the management plan regarding the screening, transport and hospitalisation of suspect cases.

At the same time, the exact date of the 1,400 vaccine deliveries against monkeypox, expected sometime in September, will be announced shortly.