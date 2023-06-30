Cyprus is famous for its watermelons – the best summer food choice

Cyprus is famous for its watermelons (Karpouzia) and since water is 92% of this summer fruit it looks like the best food choice for the Mediterranean island’s hot season.

Health studies show that watermelons contain vitamin A for healthy eyes and skin and vitamin B6 for immune function and brain development in pregnancy and infancy. As well as vitamin C which – as an antioxidant – it can help boost immunity.

In addition, watermelons contain the antioxidant lycopene which may aid in protection from the sun and it is both cholesterol and fat free.

The rich nutritional composition of watermelon appears to help boost overall health, regulating not only blood pressure but also cholesterol and inflammation in the body.

In fact, latest research found that watermelon extract reduced ankle blood pressure in middle-aged adults with hypertension and obesity.

The first watermelons have already made their appearance on the grocer’s counter and in the supermarkets all across Cyprus.