Cyprus intensifies efforts to build a new natural gas link with Israel

Cyprus has intensified efforts to build a new natural gas link with Israel in order to export the fuel to Europe from the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

After previously pledging support to a €9 billion pipeline known as EastMed — which aimed to connect Eastern Mediterranean gas fields to Greece and Italy — Cyprus now wants to focus on a less costly plan.

That was the purpose behind a two-day workshop on natural gas which concluded on Tuesday with several meetings of Papanastasiou with executives of foreign companies, Philenews reports.

According to reliable information, preliminary but comprehensive interest has been expressed by Israeli companies in the construction of a pipeline from the Israeli EEZ to Vasilikos, Limassol district, for the transport of gas to be used in the production of electricity.

Something that the island’s new Government – which took over on March 1 – has set as an urgent priority.

At the same time, interest has been expressed by companies operating in Israel in selling natural gas for Cyprus’ needs on the basis of a long-term contract.

These companies, which participated in the workshop with the Ministeralise their interest soon, so that the two sides can intensify their contacts.

These companies, which participated in the workshop, reserved the right to formalise their interest soon so that the two sides can intensify their contacts.

At the same time, the Minister’s scheduled visit to Israel on June 14 and 15, is expected to speed up set goals.