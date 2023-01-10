Cyprus in top 10 favourite destinations of UK holidaymakers

ABTA travel association published its ‘top 23 for 23’ list: the 23 most popular destinations Britons say they plan to visit this year.

Cyprus is ranked number ten on the list, with Spain, the U.S. and France being Britons’ favourite holiday destinations.

Staying closer to home seems to be the preference for most people, the research reveals, as a large proportion of the list is short to mid-haul destinations such as Spain, Turkey and the UAE.

However, destinations including the USA, Mexico, Thailand and Australia continue to have their draw as long-haul favourites.

ABTA’s Top 23 Destinations for 2023

1. Spain

2. USA

3. France

4. Italy

5. Greece

6. Portugal

7. Germany

8. Australia

9. Turkey

10. Cyprus

11. Austria

12. Thailand

13. Canada

14. Netherlands

15. United Arab Emirates

16. Ireland

17. Croatia

18. Mexico

19. Switzerland

20. Norway

21. Egypt

22. Iceland

23. Belgium

ABTA is a trade association for UK travel agents, tour operators and the wider travel industry.