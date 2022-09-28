NewsLocalCyprus hoteliers approve collective labour agreement's renewal for another year

Cyprus hoteliers approve collective labour agreement’s renewal for another year

Hotels
Hotels

Labour unrest in the tourism sector is thankfully not on the cards now that the island’s hoteliers have approved the extension of the collective agreement in the industry for another year.

The proposed extension was made by the Labour Ministry and the approval came during this week’s annual general meeting of Pasyxe – the hoteliers association.

The collective agreement is now extended till 2023’s end with the only approval left being that of the travel agents association – something which is expected come promptly.

PASYXE chief Haris Loizides has said that cooperation between the public and private sectors is the ideal recipe for dealing with crises and challenges and that this was, afterall, confirmed in  the recent past.

“Despite the difficulties and challenges, tourism this year showed signs of returning to normal conditions giving the Cypriot economy a deep relief  and sending encouraging messages for the future,” he added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThe coroner a new investigation into a soldier’s disputed death centers around cries foul
Next articleTraffic cameras out of court fines not collected by violators

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros