Cyprus hoteliers approve collective labour agreement’s renewal for another year

Labour unrest in the tourism sector is thankfully not on the cards now that the island’s hoteliers have approved the extension of the collective agreement in the industry for another year.

The proposed extension was made by the Labour Ministry and the approval came during this week’s annual general meeting of Pasyxe – the hoteliers association.

The collective agreement is now extended till 2023’s end with the only approval left being that of the travel agents association – something which is expected come promptly.

PASYXE chief Haris Loizides has said that cooperation between the public and private sectors is the ideal recipe for dealing with crises and challenges and that this was, afterall, confirmed in the recent past.

“Despite the difficulties and challenges, tourism this year showed signs of returning to normal conditions giving the Cypriot economy a deep relief and sending encouraging messages for the future,” he added.