Hot with plenty of sunshine on Friday as the Meteorology Service issued a yellow warning for extreme weather. This is in effect from 11 am to 5 pm.

The winds will be westerly to south-westerly, mainly moderately, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over a slight to moderate sea.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius inland, around 33 C in the west coast, around 34 C to 36 C in coastal areas and around 32 C in the higher mountains.