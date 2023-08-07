Cyprus: Hot with plenty of sunshine but less humidity on Monday

Hot with plenty of sunshine but less humidity on Monday.

However, it will but quite windy in the afternoon – especially in coastal areas, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

The temperature will rise to around 38 C inland, around 34 C in coastal areas and around 30 C in the mountains.

As for the winds, these will be variable, moderate to strong, mainly southerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 and at times 5 Beaufort. And the sea slight to moderate.

Health authorities warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time remains high.