Cyprus: Hot with blazing sunshine on Thursday, health alert till 5pm

Another hot with a blazing sunshine day on Thursday with the island’s Meteorological Service issuing a health alert. This is in effect between 11 am and 5pm.

Health authorities warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

In fact, the temperature will rise to 41 C inland, 33 C in the west coast, around 37 C to 39 C in other coastal areas and around 33 C in mountainous areas.

As for the winds, these will be variable, moderate to strong, mainly westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

By Annie Charalambous
