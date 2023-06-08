Cyprus health service providers to come under competent Authority’s umbrella

A draft bill provides that all of the island’s health service providers, legal or natural persons, care structures, hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centres and other professionals in the sector will come under the constant supervision of a competent Authority.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that this follows a major study by the Ministry of Health on capacity planning which showed the existence of a huge gap in the island’s health sector.

It has become obvious that there is lack of control and supervision of health service providers and an incomplete to non-existent monitoring of the implementation of various related laws in force.

Therefore, the Ministry is getting set to create the competent authority which will put under its control everything that concerns the health sector.

In fact, a draft bill titled “(legislation) on quality standards and (those) in the provision of health care services” will be the umbrella for the operation of this Authority. It has come under public consultation since Tuesday.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health – as part of the efforts to reorganize the Authority – is promoting cooperation with foreign experts in order to proceed with the necessary procedures. These are already followed in other states that have similar mechanisms.