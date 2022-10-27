Cyprus has fourth lowest mortality rate of newborn children in Europe

Cyprus has the fourth lowest mortality rate of newborn children in Europe, according to data from the Health Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Health.

With 1.5 deaths per 1000 births, Cyprus is behind Norway, Slovenia and Finland which reported lower child mortality rates.

The State Health Services Organisation said the data reflect “the high level of health services provided in the most well-equipped and specialised Neonatal Intensive Care Units of Makarios Hospital and Limassol General Hospital, which play an important role in reducing the mortality rate in newborns.”

Despite the high rate of prematurity, the Neonatal Intensive Care Units perform a great job, so that the mortality rate is the minimum possible, it added.