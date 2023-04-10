Cyprus has among highest c-section rates in the world

Cyprus’ Cesarean section rate was 58.9% in 2021, outnumbering vaginal deliveries, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s monitoring unit.

Moreover, the data shows that Cyprus has a very high rate of premature births, with one in 10 babies born prematurely.

The data were presented during a two-day workshop to develop a strategy to promote natural childbirth and prevent premature births.

In an announcement, the Association of Cyprus’ Patients (Osak) which participated in the workshop expressed the hope that the national strategy will be implemented soon.

“Organised patients (although pregnancy and childbirth is not a disease) stand by the Ministry of Health and are ready to continue the excellent cooperation with other institutions in order to achieve the goals set out in the strategy,” the organisation said.

The reasons for developing such a strategy are obvious, Osak noted. “Cyprus has a very high rate of caesarean sections (58.9% of all births in 2021 according to the Health Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Health) and a very high rate of prematurity, with 1 in 10 children born prematurely (11.3% of live births). Although a safe and life-saving procedure, caesarean section remains a dangerous operation for both mother and child when performed without medical guidance,” Osak said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), caesarean section use continues to rise globally, now accounting for more than 1 in 5 (21%) of all childbirths. This number is set to continue increasing over the coming decade, with nearly a third (29%) of all births likely to take place by caesarean section by 2030.

There are significant discrepancies in a woman’s access to caesarean sections, depending on where in the world she lives. In the least developed countries, about 8% of women gave birth by caesarean section with only 5% in sub-Saharan Africa, indicating a concerning lack of access to this lifesaving surgery.

Conversely, in Latin America and the Caribbean, rates are as high as 4 in 10 (43%) of all births. In five countries (Dominican Republic, Brazil, Cyprus, Egypt and Turkey), caesarean sections now outnumber vaginal deliveries.

The international healthcare community has previously considered the rate of 10% and 15% to be ideal for caesarean sections. Some evidence finds a higher rate of 19% may result in better outcomes.