Cyprus has 2nd highest rate of first-time asylum applicants in EU

First-time asylum applications increased by 10% in the EU last October, compared to the month before, according to data released by Eurostat.

According to the data, Cyprus has the second largest rate of new applications compared to its population.

In October 2022, 99,175 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in the EU Member States, 8,630 more people than in the previous month, an increase of 10%. Compared with October 2021 (59,870), there was a 66% increase in the total number of requests.

When it comes to the number of subsequent applicants (people who reapplied for asylum after a decision had been taken on a previous application), the opposite happened, with total numbers decreasing. In October 2022, there were 6,380 subsequent applicants, indicating a 3% decrease (-185 subsequent applicants) compared with September 2022. Compared with October 2021, there was a 5% drop.

Like in the previous two months, in October 2022, Syrians were the largest group of persons seeking asylum (18,420 first-time applicants). They were followed by Afghans (13,695) and Turks (6 770).

Following Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, there was a large increase in Ukrainian first-time asylum applicants (from 2,370 in February to 12,890 in March 2022), but the numbers then decreased month by month, from 1,510 in April to 950 in October 2022. This is also because people fleeing Ukraine benefit from temporary protection.

In October 2022, the number of first-time asylum applicants with Russian citizenship ranked 13th among all citizenships, with 1,960 applications, 650 more than in September 2022.

Germany reports highest number of first-time applicants

Since the beginning of 2022, Germany has been the Member State reporting the highest number of first-time asylum applicants in the EU.

In October 2022, Germany received 24 910 first-time applicants, accounting for 25% of the total. Germany was followed by Austria (17 745, 18%), France (13 680, 14%), Spain (10 905, 11%), and Italy (8 385, 8%).

These five countries together accounted for three-quarters (76%) of all first-time asylum applicants in the EU.

Cyprus is in second place in applicants per million population

In total, in the EU, there were 222 first-time asylum applicants per million population in October 2022.

Compared with the population of each EU country (on 1st January 2022), the highest rate of registered first-time applicants in October 2022 was recorded in Austria (1,976 applicants per million population), followed by Cyprus (1,819) and Croatia (505). By contrast, the lowest rate was observed in Hungary (0.3).