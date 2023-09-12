Cyprus had lowest rate of suicides in EU

In 2020, Cyprus had the lowest standardised death rates for suicide in the EU, according to data released by Eurostat.

With 3.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Cyprus was followed by Malta and Greece (both 4.0), Italy (5.6) and Slovakia (6.9).

According to the data, 31 people died in Cyprus in 2020 by intentional self-harm, a decrease of seven compared to 2019, when 38 people died for the same reason and ten less than in 2018 when 41 people died by suicide.

EU-wide decrease

In the EU, there were 47,252 deaths due to intentional self-harm in 2020, corresponding to 0.9% of all deaths reported that year. This is the equivalent of an average of 10.2 deaths per 100,000 people. As in previous years, the suicide rate was higher among men than women, with 77.1% of all deaths by self-harm corresponding to men.

Compared with 2011, the first year for which there is data, the number of deaths by suicide decreased by 13.5% (- 7 371 deaths). In 2011, the standardised death rate for suicide in the EU was 12.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

Among EU countries, Lithuania registered the highest rate of suicide in 2020 with 21.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary (17.1), Slovenia (17.0), and Estonia (16.3).

Regional patterns for standardised death rates for suicide

Source datasets: hlth_cd_asdr2 (rate) and hlth_cd_aro (absolute number)

When looking at regional data (NUTS2), the South Great Plain region in Hungary recorded the highest standardised death rate for suicide at 23.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

This region was followed by the Central and Western regions of Lithuania (22.9), Lower Normandy in France (22.3), Świętokrzyskie in central Poland (21.2) and Hungary’s North Great Plain (20.6).

On the other hand, the regions with the smallest number of deaths resulting from suicide were Mayotte in France (1.4), North Aegean (2.3) and Central Macedonia (2.9) in Greece, Campania in Italy (2.9), and South-West region in Bulgaria (3.0), all with a standardised death rate for self-harm of 3 or fewer deaths per 100 000 inhabitants.