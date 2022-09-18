Cyprus-Greece maritime link came to stay

This year’s passenger maritime link Cyprus-Greece ended on 16 September and the results of the EU-funded program were much better than initially expected.

According to data that Phileleftheros daily secured, passenger ferry Daleela carried 7,900 passengers in total even though initial expectations were for 4,500-5,000.

Regarding occupancy of cabins, that was almost 100%, contrary to planes where there were several empty seats.

This might lead Scandro Holding the company that revived the Limassol-Piraeus service to get a bigger vessel next year.

Regarding cars and motorcycles, during the 44 trips that took place this year, approximately 1,500 cars and 150 motorcycles were transported.

Next year, the service will resume in May 2023 and will be completed in October 2023.

It is possible that Israel will be added on the itinerary aiming to increase profits and the viability of the project.