Cyprus’ grand carnival parade kicks off at 1pm in Limassol

The Mediterranean island’s grand carnival parade takes place on central Makarios Avenue in coastal Limassol on Sunday.

The parade kicks off at 1pm and will be broadcast live on state television.

The starting point is Ayios Nikolaos round about and Polemidia traffic lights (Fairways) the ending one.

Cyprus carnival is celebrated in towns all over the island but especially in the city of Limassol.

Many people in fancy dresses participate to enjoy a special razzle-dazzle.

The confetti-filled event is expected to cause traffic jams on the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos highways.

Traffic police are calling on people planning to join the Limassol festivities for caution.