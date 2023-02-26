NewsLocalCyprus' grand carnival parade kicks off at 1pm in Limassol

Cyprus’ grand carnival parade kicks off at 1pm in Limassol

Carnival Cy
Carnival Cy

The Mediterranean island’s grand carnival parade takes place on central Makarios Avenue in coastal Limassol on Sunday.

The parade kicks off at 1pm and will be broadcast live on state television.

The starting point is Ayios Nikolaos round about and Polemidia traffic lights (Fairways) the ending one.

Cyprus carnival is celebrated in towns all over the island but especially in the city of Limassol.

Many people in fancy dresses participate to enjoy a special razzle-dazzle.

The confetti-filled event is expected to cause traffic jams on the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos highways.

Traffic police are calling on people planning to join the Limassol festivities for caution.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
EU imposes 10th package of Ukraine-war sanctions on Russia 
Next article
Two minors injured by firecrackers during Anorthosis–AEL football match

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros