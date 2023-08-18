Cyprus government under attack over negative trends by economic indicators

The government on Friday continued being under attack by the opposition over the negative trends shown in Cyprus by economic indicators in the second quarter of this year.

The growth rate in the first quarter of 2023 was 3.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and in the second quarter it fell to 2.3 per cent.

The Nikos Christodoulides administration took over on March 1, 2023.

And the strongest criticism against their economic policies comes from the Disy-affiliated former finance minister and officials from the right-wing party from which Christodoulides had broken ranks to run as an independent in February’s presidential elections.

Disy calls on the government to take immediate measures to deal with the negative developments in the economy- made public on Thursday.

The party also warned that unless serious and prompt measures are taken the economy will go downhill sooner than imagined.

The latest figures also showed that GDP had contracted by 0.4 per cent from the first to the second quarter.

Nonetheless, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry late on Thursday said Cyprus’ rate of growth remained the third highest in the EU and was higher than the Euro zone average of 0.9 per cent.

However, it did acknowledge that the latest figures indicated a bigger slowdown than the original forecasts for the 2023-25 period.