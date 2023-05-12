NewsLocalCyprus goes through to Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

Cyprus goes through to Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

2023 Eurovision Song Contest Second Semi Final In Liverpool
2023 Eurovision Song Contest Second Semi Final In Liverpool

Cyprus has managed to go through to Saturday’s Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Break a Broken Heart’ performed by Andrew Lambrou.

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Thursday.

Ten of the 16 countries performing went through to the Grand Final.

They join 10 qualifiers from Tuesday’s first semi-final, 2022 winner Ukraine, and the “big five” – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – in the Grand Final.

The semi-finals were decided solely by public vote for the first time.

In addition to Cyprus, the other countries which qualified wer Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia

Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia and San Marino were eliminated.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Partly cloudy on Friday, with afternoon local showers
Next article
Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros