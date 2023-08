Pleasant with a full day of sunshine throughout Cyprus is the forecast of the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service for Monday.

The temperature will rise to around 39 C inland, around 32 C to 33 C in coastal areas and around 31 C in the mountains.

As for the winds, these will be variable and moderate, mainly westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. And the sea smooth to slight.