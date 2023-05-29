Cyprus, France conduct joint navy drill off Limassol (VIDEO)

The maritime area south of Limassol hosted the Cyprus-Frane joint aeronautical exercise “CYP/FRA-02/2023” on Sunday.

The exercise was organized by the Cypriot Navy in conjunction with the French Navy, on the occasion of the arrival of the Languedoc frigate in Cyprus.

According to a statement by the Defense Ministry, Cyprus’ Navy Command was represented by its vessel ALASIA, while the Air Force Command contributed its AW-139 aircraft alongside the Languedoc from the French Navy.

The scenario for the exercise encompassed a wide range of tactical movements, including forward manoeuvres and a reconnaissance exercise that emphasised aeronautical cooperation.