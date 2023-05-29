NewsLocalCyprus, France conduct joint navy drill off Limassol (VIDEO)

Cyprus, France conduct joint navy drill off Limassol (VIDEO)

Askisi Gallia 2 1024x636
Askisi Gallia 2 1024x636

The maritime area south of Limassol hosted the Cyprus-Frane joint aeronautical exercise “CYP/FRA-02/2023” on Sunday.

The exercise was organized by the Cypriot Navy in conjunction with the French Navy, on the occasion of the arrival of the Languedoc frigate in Cyprus.

According to a statement by the Defense Ministry, Cyprus’ Navy Command was represented by its vessel ALASIA, while the Air Force Command contributed its AW-139 aircraft alongside the Languedoc from the French Navy.

The scenario for the exercise encompassed a wide range of tactical movements, including forward manoeuvres and a reconnaissance exercise that emphasised aeronautical cooperation.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
U.N. warns more than one million may flee Sudan bloodshed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros