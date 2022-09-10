Cyprus-France agreement on evacuation of French nationals

During her meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ioannis Kasoulides in Paris, French Minister, Ms. Catherine Colonna, expressed her concern about the escalation of Turkish rhetoric, which increases instability in the area.

Cyprus and France also signed a bilateral agreement regarding the evacuation of French nationals from crisis areas close to Cyprus.

According to a press release of the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, the working visit of Minister Kasoulides in Paris was concluded on Friday and will return to Cyprus on Saturday

The two Ministers exchanged views on a wide range of issues such as education, trade, energy, security and defence. Mr. Kasoulides also inform Ms. Colonna on how our side perceives the next steps in the Cyprus issue, as well as about efforts to create the prospects for the resumption of talks through Confidence-Building Measures.