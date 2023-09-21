Cyprus Forum returns with a focus on transparency

Under the theme ‘Transparency’, the Cyprus Forum returns for its fourth edition on September 29 and 30 in Nicosia, organised by the non-governmental organisation Oxygono in collaboration with the Delphi Economic Forum.

During a press conference held today, Oxygono announced the upcoming 4th Cyprus Forum, which is set to take place in a revamped format, starting with a three-hour opening ceremony at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. This will be followed by an additional 60 hours of discussions in four parallel conference venues in the centre of Nicosia – Classic Hotel, Stelios Foundation, Home of Cooperation, and Chateau Status – following the standards of international policy-producing conference events.

Nicholas Kyriakides, Founder and Executive President of the Cyprus Forum, stated that every year, the Cyprus Forum aspires to be more constructive in terms of policy production, stressing that “the ambitious goal of the new format of this year’s Cyprus Forum is to provide more time for discussions and interaction between speakers and participants.”

Georgina Athanasiou, President of the Board of Directors of Oxygono, said in her speech that this year’s Cyprus Forum introduces several innovative changes to enhance public participation. “Our goal is, through discussions, to explore the power of transparency and accountability in governance, business, and society.”

More than 200 speakers, from the fields of politics, economics, and academia, will be participating in the panel discussions at the 4th Cyprus Forum, a press release by the organisers said.

The event will place particular emphasis on topics such as economics, equality, education, the rule of law, strengthening institutions, the fight against corruption and citizens’ participation in the policy-making process, among others.

Additionally, this year’s event will see an increased presence of Turkish Cypriot speakers.

The 4th Cyprus Forum is held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic.

For more information, visit 2023.cyprusforum.cy.

Participation is free of charge.

