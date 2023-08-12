Cyprus’ first ever floating, storage and regasification unit vessel to be received in September

NewsLocalCyprus’ first ever floating, storage and regasification unit vessel to be received...

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou is to travel to China in September to officially receive Cyprus’ first ever floating, storage and regasification unit vessel dubbed ‘ETYFA Promitheas’.

Managed by CNPC CPP the vessel has just completed its debut three-day sea trial mission, according to state CyBC radio which broke the story citing insiders.

Cyprus announced the start of construction of its first LNG import facility at Vassilikos in July 2020.

From there, gas will be piped to shoreside infrastructure with links to the country’s energy grid mainly for power generation purposes.

ETYFA (Natural Gas Infrastructure Company) previously expected to launch the LNG import project for power generation in summer 2022, but the project has been delayed.

The project – worth some 315 million euros – is now expected to be completed at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

