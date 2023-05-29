NewsLocalCyprus farmers to protest proposals limiting use of fertilisers, pesticides

Cyprus farmers to protest proposals limiting use of fertilisers, pesticides

Farmers
Farmers

Farmers in Cyprus are angry over proposed changes in the National Action Plan aiming towards limiting the use of fertilisers and pesticides so that the island is harmonized with European regulations.

In fact, they are planning to protest against such plans by driving their tractors outside the Presidential Palace and the Home of the European Union in Nicosia on June 19.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that their argument is that such a policy will spell the end of many farms. And, by extension, this will lead to the accumulation of fuel on the ground and consequently to more possible fires.

The proposed changes are because heavy use of fertilizers and pesticides have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water – higher than European Union regulations allow.

Specifically, the proposed ban concerns the following sensitive areas:

—Those used by the public such as parks, gardens, paths, recreational and sports areas

—Those used by vulnerable groups such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools

—Human settlements and urban areas covered by a layer of water

—Non-productive areas under the Common Agricultural Policy

—Ecologically sensitive areas such as those under water protection, Natura 2000 network and nationally protected areas

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus charity installs recycling banks, trains young people under ‘We Can’ project
Next article
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros