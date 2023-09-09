Cyprus falls 0-3 to Scotland in Larnaca

Scotland have all but secured their qualification for the finals of EURO 2024 after a resounding 0-3 away victory in Larnaca against Cyprus on Friday evening.

In the first half, goals from Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous, and John McGinn put Scotland firmly in control against Cyprus. The uneventful second half hardly mattered. Scotland boasts an impressive record of five wins from five in their section and has now triumphed in 11 consecutive group matches.

What stands out here is the ease with which Clarke’s players dispatched Cyprus. Where they once saw potential pitfalls in their navy blue jerseys, they now see opportunities.

The opening goal was orchestrated by the determined attitude of Andy Robertson, the Liverpool full-back who surged forward and demanded a quick throw-in from Che Adams. Robertson’s cross found McGinn, who should have scored. McTominay, however, spared his teammate’s blushes by converting McGinn’s header into an unguarded Cyprus net. Scotland had the fast start they desired.

The hosts, who have been mere bystanders in Group A, briefly showed signs of life. Pieros Sotiriou was flagged offside before hitting the crossbar. Scotland would have been in trouble had a long-range shot from Grigoris Kastanos swerved a foot inside rather than outside Angus Gunn’s left-hand post. Scotland heeded the warning. Cyprus vehemently appealed for a foul by Jack Hendry on Antreas Karo – and they may have had a point – as the centre-back met a free-kick from Robertson. Porteous capitalised on Hendry’s knockdown to extend Scotland’s lead to two goals.

By the half-hour mark, Scotland had a comfortable three-goal lead. Their fans, who greatly outnumbered the Cypriot supporters at the AEK Arena, were almost bemused by the simplicity of it all. Aaron Hickey combined well with the outstanding McTominay, who played with remarkable determination. McTominay then set up McGinn, who curled the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area for his 17th international goal.

The subdued start to the second half was entirely understandable. Cyprus knew the match was beyond their reach, and Scotland had little incentive to push the tempo further in the sweltering heat.

Scotland’s perfect campaign and Cyprus’ misery remain intact.