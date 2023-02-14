Cyprus extends temporary protection rights to Ukrainians

The right to temporary protection to Ukrainian nationals who have received the right in Cyprus is automatically extended for a year, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

Those who already have temporary protection, do not need to resubmit a new application to the Asylum Service or to have a new biometric residence permit issued by the Civil Registry and Migration Department, the Ministry explained.

The protection rights are valid until March 4, 2024.

All new applicants who wish to submit a first-time application for temporary protection, are still required to submit an application either online following the relevant link on the website of the Asylum Service www.moi.gov.cy/asylum, or in person at the Asylum Service central premises in Nicosia.