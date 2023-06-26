Cyprus exhibits halloumi at the “Fancy Food Show” in New York

In a bid to promote halloumi, in international markets, Cyprus has participated with two exhibition stands at the “Fancy Food Show” in New York.

The Cypriot halloumi companies not only showcased their products but also acted as sponsors for two European programmes, namely “EU Delicious” and “Cheese U,” emphasising their commitment to expanding the reach of Cypriot cheese globally.

The transnational programme, “EU Delicious,” facilitated by the European Union, aims to promote agricultural products in third countries. This year, Cyprus showcased its delicious halloumi while sharing booth space with Romania, which focused on promoting jams.

The Panagrotic Association of Cyprus, serving as the organising carrier from Cyprus, played a crucial role in the success of this initiative, as affirmed by Tassos Papanis, the General Secretary of the Association, in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Leading halloumi exporter, “Charalambidis Christis,” along with the regional cheese factory, “Challoumas,” participated in this event, representing Cyprus with pride. Charalambidis Christis exports 40% of the halloumi produced abroad to 35 countries, making it a significant player in the global halloumi market.

Stefanos Aloneftis, the export manager of “Charalambides Christis,” highlighted the company’s rich history in the halloumi industry, spanning over thirty years, and its prominent presence in the United States.

Aloneftis shared some statistics, stating, “Around 1000 tons of halloumi are exported from Cyprus to America each year. Our company’s turnover is approximately 140 million, with exports accounting for 55% of that figure. Our key markets include England, Germany, America, and Australia.”

The second European programme, “Cheese U,” focused on promoting various European cheese products. Cyprus-based halloumi production company, “Somis,” participated in this exhibition, sharing a booth with a Bulgarian cheese company, which showcased Bulgarian cheeses.

Evagoras Fiakkou, the General Manager of “Somis,” provided insights into their operations, stating, “We have a factory in Cyprus and milk production units. Our units merged and acquired a factory in partnership with two prominent halloumi exporters. Additionally, we have the capability to produce organic halloumi, a rarity in the market. We also cater to specific dietary needs, such as kosher halloumi for Jews and lactose-free halloumi.”

Fiakkou highlighted the company’s previous participation in international exhibitions, including Australia, New Jersey, Las Vegas, and Brazil, expressing enthusiasm for the Brazilian market as a future target.

He further added, “Halloumi has gained popularity, with more people incorporating it into their diets. It is the leading exported food product, with a significant portion being shipped to Scandinavian countries. Out of the annual 6,000 tons that Sweden imports from Cyprus, half of it comes from our company.”

The “Fancy Food Show” commenced on Sunday at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, featuring 1,200 exhibitors from the USA and 35 countries. This premier event showcases the latest developments in the food and beverage sector and will remain open until Tuesday, providing ample opportunities for networking and industry growth.