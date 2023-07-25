Cyprus electricity demand testing grid’s limits

The Cyprus Transmission System Operator (TSO) recorded the highest demand for electricity in recent years on Monday.

According to the TSO spokesperson, Chara Kousiappa, the demand peaked at 1243 MW yesterday, with occasional spikes reaching 1246 MW.

This surge in electricity consumption marks a record high for the past years, surpassing the previous peak of 1239 MW set on August 5, 2021. Kousiappa noted that the TSO predicts the demand to remain at similar record levels in the upcoming days, hovering around 1240 MW.

Addressing concerns about the system’s capacity to cope, Kousiappa explained that the daily forecast includes provisions for backup generation to cover potential gaps caused by minor faults or localised issues. She further assured that the availability of power from both conventional and renewable energy sources is sufficient to meet the heightened demand, provided there are no significant disruptions due to major faults.

The TSO spokesperson also revealed that approximately 35% of the energy needs are being met by renewable sources, mainly from photovoltaic systems operating at their peak capacity around 1:00 PM, with a maximum output of 290 MW. Notably, the period between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM experiences the highest electricity demand.

In terms of geographical distribution, Kousiappa highlighted that the highest percentage of demand is observed in the Nicosia region, accounting for approximately 30% of the total consumption.

A similar figure is recorded in Limassol, which combines urban and tourist areas.

Additionally, the combined electricity demand of the Larnaca and Paphos regions amounts to around the same percentage as that of Nicosia, while the free Famagusta region exhibits a lower demand rate.