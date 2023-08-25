Cyprus delegation flies to Greece to assist with fire extinguishing efforts-PHOTOS

NewsLocalCyprus delegation flies to Greece to assist with fire extinguishing efforts-PHOTOS

Fires Greece1
A 31-member delegation from Cyprus on Friday morning flew to Greece to assist with strenuous efforts to combat wildfires raging throughout the country for days now.

The delegation is made up of 13 Fire Brigade and 13 Civil Defense members and five people from the Mediterranean island’s Ambulance Service, according to a Fire Brigade announcement.

Searing temperatures have fueled wildfires with winds fanning the flames. Up until Friday morning, at least 20 people have been killed.

A major fire started on Monday near the city of Alexandroupoli in eastern Thrace.

Around 55.000 hectares are burnt and most of the devastated area is concentrated in the Dadia Forest. Several migrants died when they got trapped by the flames near the Dadia Forest.

Smaller wildfires are burning elsewhere across the nation with those near Athens burning homes and cars and sending smoke wafting over the capital city.

According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), the area burned in Greece so far in 2023 has surpassed that of the destructive 2021 fire season.

By Annie Charalambous
