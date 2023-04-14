Cyprus’ cooperation with US over Russian sanctions lists appreciated, ambassador says

A new round of designations announced against key individuals and entities enabling Russia’s war against Ukraine have taken effect.

And the US greatly appreciates the support and cooperation between American and Cypriot authorities to ensure coordination to hold them to account.

This is what Julie Fisher, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Cyprus, wrote on her Twitter account late on Thursday.

The United States, in coordination with the G7 and our allies and partners, is committed to disrupting the network supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine by sanctioning those who facilitate Russia’s access to the international financial system, she also wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, President Nikos Christodoulides called a meeting with close aides to decide the next steps after a number of Cypriot nationals ended up on U.S. and British sanctions lists for allegedly cooperating with sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis also said in a written comment:

“During the meeting the developments were discussed, there was an exchange of views and it was decided… to investigate the information which led to the imposition of sanctions.”

Cypriot-based entities and individuals were named on British and American sanctions lists on Wednesday as facilitating business transactions of persons already under sanctions.