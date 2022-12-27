Cyprus condemns Taliban’s decision to suspend higher education for Afghan women

Cyprus on Tuesday condemned the Taliban’s decision to suspend higher education for Afghan women and to also ban them from working for NGOs.

“These decisions are a major disappointment and a flagrant violation of basic human rights,” the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia said in a tweet.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.