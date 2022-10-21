Cyprus close to achieving set tourism goal of having more arrivals from EU

Cyprus tourism key players are very close to achieving another set goal which is to see more arrivals this year than the total in 2021 which was 2.5 million.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, citing Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios who is in Budapest on a working visit.

“We are now very close to achieving another set goal which was to partially mitigate the losses from Russia and attract some 200,000 additional travelers from the EU – compared with those in 2019,” he said.

“We already had 180,000 arrivals and I take it for granted that by the end of the year we will exceed the set 200,000,” he added.

The latest data has confirmed that arrivals from EU countries make up 40% of all arrivals this year.

Compared to 2019, arrivals from EU countries recorded a 22% increase despite the decrease recorded by the total number of arrivals the same year.

On Friday, Perdios is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hungarian officials focusing on the exchange of know-how for the promotion of health and wellness tourism in Cyprus.

“Hungary is considered an advanced country in this type of tourism and we want to acquire know-how, that will help us promote and develop the sector,” he had told Philenews.

The know-how will help the Deputy Ministry’s specific plan to be announced soon aiming to create infrastructure in hotels for the provision of health, wellness, medical tourism and assisted living services.