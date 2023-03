Don’t forget that Sunday at 3:00 is when clocks in Cyprus and all European Union countries change to daylight saving time.

That is, the clocks have to be set one hour forward.

The daylight saving time will end on October 29, 2023.

The last time change was scheduled for March 2021, when EU member states were asked to choose between winter or summer time.

However, the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have set back the plan.