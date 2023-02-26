Cyprus’ challenge to effectively implement Istanbul Convention combating violence against women

A big challenge for Cyprus now is the effective and full implementation of the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

Especially since the Cabinet approved on February 15 the EU-member island’s first National Strategy and National Action Plan on social problem, Susana Pavlou of the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies told Philenews.

“The big challenge is the commitment of the ministries involved to embrace and implement the National Strategy,” Pavlou who is also head of the Advisory Committee for the Prevention and Combating of Violence in the Family also said.

“The goal for all is to effectively prevent and eliminate violence in the family.

The Committee which was set up in March 2022 is made up of representatives of government agencies but also non-governmental organizations.

And it is responsible for the coordination, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies and measures to prevent and combat all forms of violence included in the Istanbul Convention.

The four pillars of the Istanbul Convention are: prevention of gender-based violence, prosecution and punishment of perpetrators, protection of victims and designing coordinated policies to tackle gender-based violence.

The First National Action Plan, with a five-year implementation horizon (2023-2028), sets out the main objectives and priorities which are specified in the implementation of detailed individual actions.

At the same time, implementation timetables are defined, as well as the qualitative and quantitative indicators for monitoring results.