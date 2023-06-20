Cyprus Central Prison today holds 947 people, but its capacity is just 545

The overcrowded Cyprus Central Prison in Nicosia today holds a total of 947 people even though the facility has capacity for just 545, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

There are 865 inmates in the closed prison, which has a capacity for only 424, while the ‘open prison’ – with a capacity for 102 – has 53 people. In addition, 23 are situated in guidance centres and extra-institutional facilities.

This is what acting prisons director Ioannis Kapnoullas told House Human Rights Committee members in the presence of Justice Minister Anna Koukides-Prokopiou as well.

Of the 947 prisoners, 719 are convicts and 228 are people on remand. Among the convicts, 24 (3.3%) are lifers, 473 (65.7%) are felons and 206 (28.6%) are juveniles. Of the 473 felons, 41 (5.7%) are serving a sentence for manslaughter.

There is an increasing trend in sex offenders, with 79 (16.7%) convicted of sexual offences against minors, 22 (4.6%) for rape and sexual offences and seven (1.4%) for other sexual offences.

Drugs are also a rising serious problem in Cyprus with 173 (36.5%) of the convicted felons being related to illegal substances and trafficking.

Of these, 72 were sentenced to between five and ten years, 29 to more than ten years, 47 to between two and five years and 25 to two years.