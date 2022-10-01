Cyprus celebrates its 62nd anniversary since independence

Cyprus on Saturday celebrates its 62nd anniversary since the declaration of its independence.

As is usual with the October 1 public holiday, the day is marked with church services, celebrations and parades in all towns.

A large military parade will take place in Strovolos, Nicosia, starting at 11am, with members of the National Guard and many other units and groups participating.

Major roads at the entrance of the capital will be blocked until after mid-day, traffic police have warned.

President Nicos Anastasiades and the rest of the political, religious and military leadership will be taking the parade’s salute.

The parade will also be attended by foreign diplomats and military attachés.

Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960.