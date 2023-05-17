Cyprus Cancer Research Institute aims to become leading research centre

The Cyprus Cancer Research Institute (CCRI) announced the completion of the construction of its facilities and the inauguration of the “Nicola David – Pinedo Building”.

The building will house the Institute, in a total area of 3,111 square metres, and the inauguration will take place on May 22, CCRI said in a press release.

It noted that the project was made possible with funding from the “George and Kate David” foundation. The building is Phase 1 of the whole infrastructure and is located near the western entrance of the University of Cyprus Campus in Aglantzia.

The Institute, a joint venture between the University of Cyprus, the Karaiskakeio Foundation and the Oncology Centre of the Bank of Cyprus, aims to become a leading cancer research centre, creating bridges of communication and knowledge exchange with other centres in Cyprus and abroad.

It will be also offering training and specialisation opportunities to young scientists.

“The “Nicola David – Pinedo Building” will not only be an architectural landmark in Cyprus but an important factor for the development of a national network of Research Excellence in cancer matters, thus promoting Cyprus as a centre of research for cancer and treatment of patients, as well as an incubator for young scientists,” the press release says.