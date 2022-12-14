Cyprus calls on Azerbaijan to fully restore traffic via Lachin corridor 

NewsLocalCyprus calls on Azerbaijan to fully restore traffic via Lachin corridor 

Armenia
Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on Azerbaijan to fully restore traffic via the Lachin corridor which is also an energy supply to avert deteriorating the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

In a written statement, Nicosia called on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor.

Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns, it added.

Moreover, it noted that other concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved.

Nicosia also called for restraint and stands ready to contribute to the above-mentioned efforts.

By Annie Charalambous
