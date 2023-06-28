Cyprus brain drain concerning, says House President

Brain drain in Cyprus is a concern, President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, said on Tuesday.

In her address at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at the University of Cyprus, acknowledged the issue, highlighting that while not as alarming as in other countries, it still remains relevant.

Demetriou expressed her commitment to driving change and development in order to create an environment where every citizen can experience the principles of the “rule of law, ensuring security and meritocracy.” She emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and motivation among young individuals, encouraging them to contribute to the betterment of the country.

Recognizing the responsibility of the Parliament, Demetriou noted the critical role of the state in reducing unemployment, supporting existing professions, nurturing new ones, and promoting excellence. She acknowledged the growing disillusionment of young people toward politics and politicians, noting the challenges it poses while underscoring the necessity to regain their trust and confidence.

Demetriou also spoke of the need for the active participation and representation of youth in decision-making processes, questioning the absence of their voice in shaping the country’s governance and policies that directly affect them.

Regarding technology, Demetriou advised graduates to embrace its advantages while exercising moderation. She highlighted the multiple transformative changes affecting society, such as artificial intelligence, social media, the spread of misinformation, and the rise of extremist ideologies.

In conclusion, Demetriou urged the graduates to take an active role in shaping the future, emphasising that their expertise and passion are essential for driving the country forward.