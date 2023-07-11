Cyprus bracing for “Cleon” heatwave from Thursday

Cyprus is bracing for a heatwave from Thursday, the Department of Meteorology said.

The heatwave, named “Cleon” which combines high pressure and a warm air mass, is expected to affect the island from Thursday, after also hitting neighbouring countries such as Greece and Israel.

Until Friday, temperatures are expected to rise well above the average for the season.

In Greece, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry called an emergency meeting to address the measures that will be taken to shield the public from the heatwave, as temperatures are expected to peak at 45 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.