Cyprus bids to return to Eurovision final after one-year absence

Cyprus’ Andrew Lambrou with “Break a Broken Heart” is set to appear tonight at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool aiming to secure a place in the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.

The Cypriot entry is the sixth song on the second semi-final’s running order, out of a total of 16. Greece with Victor Vernikos will appear eighth.

A total of 10 songs from tonight will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final. There, they will be joined by the 10 countries that went through the first-semi final, as well as the “Big Five” Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the UK and last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Australian-Cypriot Lambrou, 24, and the Cyprus delegation want to earn their way back into the final, as the country just missed out last year.

Cyprus’ best result in the contest came in 2018 with Eleni Foureira’s “Fuego”.

Favourites

According to bookmakers, Sweden’s Loreen with the song “Tattoo” is the favourite to win the contest, with odds of 8/13.

If Loreen places first on Saturday, she will join Johnny Logan as a two-time Eurovision victor, because she won the competition in 2012 with “Euphoria.” Also, Sweden will catch up with Ireland as the country with the most Eurovision victories (seven).

Finland is the second favourite to win with odds of 11/4.

Last year’s winners Ukraine are third favourites, followed by France and Spain.

Cyprus’ and Greece’s odds are at 250/1 for winning the contest.

Changes in voting process

This year’s contest will mark a significant shift in the voting process, as the songs which will advance from the semi-finals will be solely determined by the viewers.

Moreover, for the first time in Eurovision history, viewers from non-participating countries, referred to as the “Rest Of The World,” will also have the opportunity to cast their votes, in a bid by the organisers, EBU, to make Eurovision a global phenomenon.

