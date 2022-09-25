NewsLocalCyprus beat Greece 1-0 in UEFA Nations League football match

Cyprus beat Greece 1-0 in UEFA Nations League football match

Cyprus Team
Cyprus Team

Cyprus beat Greece 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League football match in Aek Arena Larnaca, on Saturday evening. The scorer was Marinos Tzionis (18′).

It was the first time Temur Ketsbaia was sitting on the bench of the national team as their manager.

The 54-year-old Georgian former player and highly esteemed coach appeared optimistic about the next day of his team.

“It says a lot when you manage to beat Greece. We have a difficult game in Kosovo. We will rest and go there to succeed…If you can win Greece you can win others too,” he said.

By Annie Charalambous
